Pleasant weather continues Wednesday.. cold rain expected Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday morning starting out with a chill as temperatures are in the 40s, but it will be a sunny day with highs in the mid-70s. A cold rain is headed our way Friday.

Temperatures have fallen into the low and mid-40s in most areas this morning, and it will be cold through 9 a.m. High pressure is moving east of the region, and the wind on the backside of the High will be out of the southeast which should push highs into the mid-70s. It will feel great in the shade and warm if you’re standing in the sun. The southeast wind may be breezy midday with a few gusts over 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

No rain expected today, but we do have a cold front that will stall just north of us tomorrow. We may see a few showers across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southern Arkansas.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A higher chance for rain will move in as the front moves into the region on Friday. It looks to be a slow mover, so we may see rain throughout the day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. At this time no severe weather is expected. Rain may continue into Saturday morning but should taper off through the day. Sunshine returns late this weekend with Sunday highs in the low 70s.

Forecast models remain inconsistent with potential rainfall amounts Friday into Saturday, but there is some agreement that we could see some 1 to 2-inch totals during that time.

Rainfall accumulations late Thursday into Saturday

