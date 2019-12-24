Pleasant weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.. thunderstorms return this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are still expecting pleasant weather for the remainder of the week, setting us up with a comfortable Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For your Tuesday morning, we have a few more clouds drifting through and sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but above freezing. It will turn into a partly cloudy day with little to no wind and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late December.

Christmas Eve forecast highs

Christmas Day is looking spectacular. Tonight into tomorrow morning Santa will have cool temperatures to deal with, as all areas will drop into the 40s. Daytime highs will be similar to today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with a light south breeze. It may be mostly cloudy at times, but there is no chance for rainfall.

Looking great for the Independence Bowl in Shreveport Thursday. We’ll have morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the low 70s with another day of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next cold front looks to move in Saturday. There is better agreement with the forecast models today as far as bringing rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night, with rain tapering off Sunday morning. I’ve increased our chance of rain Saturday, and lowered rain chances Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorms possible with a cold front this weekend

At the moment any threat of severe weather looks low, but this will come into better focus soon. It will be cooler behind this front with high temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s Sunday into Monday.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 72° 49°

Thursday

70° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 55°

Friday

71° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 71° 59°

Saturday

71° / 51°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 71° 51°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 59° 41°

Monday

59° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 59° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

45°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

64°

6 PM
Clear
0%
64°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

8 PM
Clear
10%
57°

55°

9 PM
Clear
10%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
52°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

51°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

