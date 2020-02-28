Pleasant weather Friday and Saturday.. rain returns late Sunday.. strong thunderstorms possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pleasant and warmer weather pattern is going to take hold today and continue through the weekend. Enjoy the dry weather, as we’ll start out with a few days of rain next week, including the threat of severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Your Friday morning is beginning with temperatures in mid to upper 30s. We are above freezing even though a cold front moved through overnight which has turned our wind to the west and northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The front has reinforced the dry air across the region and we will see mostly sunny skies again today and tomorrow.

A pleasant afternoon is expected as highs will return to near normal today, in the low to mid-60s. An occasional wind gust over 10 miles per hour is possible, but it won’t be too breezy.

If you have outdoor plans for your Friday evening, it will be another cold night as we fall quickly after sunset with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

A wonderful and perfect pattern arrives Saturday as we will have sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday with pleasant temperatures, and we may see a few late-day raindrops mainly across the I-30 corridor, but it still looks like most of the rain will hold off until early next week.

A cold front will settle into the northern ArkLaTex Monday, this will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly north of I-20, but rain will likely occur further south as well. An upper level low will move in Tuesday, nudging the cold front through the region, and bringing with it a window for strong to severe thunderstorms. All severe weather hazards will be possible including heavy rain.

As of now it looks like our severe weather window will be Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a ‘slight risk’ area for the entire ArkLaTex. Given this is 5 days away, the timing and threats could change so make sure you check back for updates.

Tuesday through early Wednesday severe weather threat

Rainfall accumulations Monday through Wednesday will be in the 2 to 3 inch range across the northern ArkLaTex, with lighter amounts throughout east Texas and Louisiana. This could bring additional rises to area lakes and rivers.

Potential rainfall accumulations Sunday through Wednesday

