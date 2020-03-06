Pleasant weather Friday through the weekend, rain and thunderstorms return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather will stay out of the way today bringing us a dry and comfortable pattern that will continue through the weekend. Rain and thunderstorms will quickly return early next week.

Your Friday morning will begin with sunrise temperatures in the 40s, a few areas in Oklahoma and Arkansas will be in the 30s. High pressure is building in and pushing dry air in from the north. Temperatures will push 60 degrees by noon, with highs in the mid-60s later in the day. This is close to our seasonal average for early March. Wind will be out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Hourly forecast Friday

If you have evening plans for dinner and a movie or other general shenanigans, you should include a sweater or a jacket, as temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, we may see a few areas drop to near freezing across the northern ArkLaTex.

The weekend still looks amazing. It will be chilly Saturday morning, but we should rebound with some sunshine and warm into the low and mid-60s. Expect a few more clouds Saturday before we turn mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.

Rain will return to the region early next week. We may have a few thunderstorms Monday, but no severe weather is expected. Slight rain chances will persist through the middle of next week with warm Spring temperatures in the low and mid-70s through at least next Thursday. At this point, no heavy rain is expected through Thursday, as 7-day accumlations will likely be less than an inch. Watching next Friday for a potentially strong cold front that may bring a higher threat for heavy rain.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.