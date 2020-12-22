Pleasant weather pattern Tuesday, rain and isolated thunderstorms return with a cold front Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our perfect Winter weather pattern will continue today as we should see most areas in the low 70s this afternoon. The warm air is being drawn in ahead of our next cold front which will bring a chance of rain tomorrow, and cooler weather for Christmas.

If you are headed out the door before 9 a.m., take a jacket as it is a typical December morning with temperatures in the 30s or low 40s, it looks like everyone will be above freezing. A warm southwest wind will develop again today which should push high temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon- very nice for late December.

We will see plenty of sun early in the day, but likely a few more clouds making us partly cloudy through the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will hold lows in the 50s overnight.

A cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. We may see a few showers before noon across the I-30 corridor including Texarkana. The front will move into the rest of east Texas and Louisiana during the afternoon. Given the warm air ahead of this front, a few thunderstorms may get going south of I-20. While the severe weather threat is very low, an isolated strong storm that brings a high wind gust or large hail can’t be ruled out near the Toledo Bend region of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center has a sliver of a ‘marginal risk’ drawn across Natchitoches parish in their Wednesday severe weather outlook.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday

Wednesday won’t be a washout, but the rain may impact your neighborhood for a few hours. Expected rainfall accumulations are less than a quarter-inch in most areas, but those locations that manage to see a thunderstorm develop may see accumulations in the half-inch range. Not enough to cause any flooding, but could make for some wet roadways during the afternoon/evening commute.

This front will be remembered by most of us for the cold air it brings. A breeze northwest wind will start to push colder air into the region Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Although the dry air will bring a return of sunshine Thursday for Christmas Eve, highs will be in the 40s with a breezy northwest wind throughout the day.

Christmas morning will start out with sunrise temperatures in the 20s and low 30s before we warm into the low to mid-50s during the afternoon – a cool but dry and comfortable afternoon.

As we head into the upcoming weekend a nice little warm-up will bring highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies Saturday. Another cold front will move through the region late Sunday, with dry air ahead of this front any rain will be light and short-lived.