Pleasant weather pattern Tuesday with rain returning later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High-pressure building into the region behind yesterday’s cold front will bring a comfortable weather pattern for much of the day with lots of sunshine. Our next chance for rain will arrive later this week.

You will step out into some cold air this morning as most areas will be in the mid-40s at sunrise with a light northwest breeze. With the high pushing cool and dry air into the region, it will turn into a pleasant day with noon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with highs in the low to mid-70s in most locations later in the afternoon.

Overnight lows will plummet into the 40s again tonight with a returning south wind pushing highs into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Our next disturbance will move into the region late Thursday into Friday. The northern ArkLaTex could see a few rain showers by Thursday afternoon with most of the rain moving in overnight and into Friday morning. Highs Friday may be in the low 60s.

Next chance of rain moving in late Thursday into Friday

There is significant uncertainty with Saturday’s weather pattern. Several of the forecast models show a slow movement with the upper-level low driving the rain. This would mean rain would linger into Saturday. The American (GFS) model shows rain quickly exiting the region leaving us with dry air and sunshine Saturday. For now I have included low-end rain chances in our Saturday forecast with a sunny and pleasant pattern expected Sunday.

