Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Pleasant weather Sunday, rain and thunderstorms return late Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a cool but comfortable start to the weekend, temperatures will be warmer Sunday, and the chance of scattered rain and storms will return for several days next week.

If you have any outdoor evening plans Saturday, temperatures will fall quickly through the 50s after sunset making for a chilly night with lows eventually dropping into the low 40s.

Saturday night forecast lows

A south breeze returns Sunday which will give us a wonderful day of weather as high temperatures will wind up in the low 70s, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. No rain is expected.

A strong storm system will move into the ArkLaTex late Monday. Fortunately, many of the ingredients needed for severe weather will be lacking, so while we may have some thunderstorms the threat of severe weather is low in most areas, with the Storm Prediction Center only including a few areas north of I-30 including Franklin, Red River, and McCurtain Counties in a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for severe weather. This would be for the potential for high wind and hail during the evening and early in the night.

Severe weather outlook late Monday

Rain and a few storms will continue to move through the remainder of the region overnight, exiting most of the ArkLaTex by sunrise Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a half-inch in most areas. Tuesday should turn into a decent day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Another system will roll across the country midweek. As it approaches Wednesday it will draw a warm front north off the Gulf coast that will bring an increasing chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with a trailing cold front likely to keep rain going Thursday morning before rain ends during the day Thursday. There looks to be a slightly higher potential for strong storms and heavier rain late Wednesday into early Thursday, so check back for updates.

Rainfall accumulations through next week will be 1 to 2 inches in some spots, with isolated amounts up to or exceeding 3 inches.

Rainfall accumulations through next Thursday

We will enjoy a comfortable end to the week as we will have sunny skies and comfortable temperatures Friday.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss