SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A beautiful 4 day stretch of weather will begin today and continue through Friday, we do have a cold front on the way this weekend which will bring some weather changes Saturday.

We’ll have to get through one more very cold morning before our warming trend begins midday. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s with some morning frost expected.

A south breeze will return mid-morning and that will push our highs about 5 degrees above average, winding up in the mid-60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

It will be another cold night with a brief freeze possible north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Lows will be above freezing in the mid to upper 30s across much of East Texas and Louisiana.

A dry and weak cold front will pass through the ArkLaTex tomorrow and have zero impact on our great weather. We’ll see a few more clouds but highs will return to the mid and upper 60s. We’ll jump into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex bringing cooler air this weekend. The jury is still out on the chance for rain, but we have included a slight chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm during the day Saturday. As of now, it doesn’t look like anything that will have a major impact on outdoor plans.

Cooler air will arrive behind the front with highs in the 50s and low 60s Saturday afternoon, with sunny and cooler weather Sunday with highs in the 50s.