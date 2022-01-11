Pleasant weather to continue through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will still have a chill in the air today, but the gradual warming trend will bring several days with highs in the 60s as we continue through the week. After a sunny Tuesday, there will be a slight chance of rain developing in some areas overnight.

It’s very cold this morning, as your early day temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s, expect to see some frost with temperatures at or below freezing in all areas prior to 8 a.m.

Sunny skies are expected through the morning and early afternoon, and with high pressure directly overhead you won’t notice any wind today as speeds will be out of the east at 5 miles per hour or less. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and a few degrees above average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There is a quick-moving weather disturbance rolling across Texas today, it will bring increasing clouds late this afternoon into tonight. There is a slight chance we could see a few raindrops overnight in the counties and parishes surrounding Toledo Bend Reservoir in Texas and Louisiana. The air is likely too dry for any measurable rainfall.

The increase in clouds overnight will help to hold our temperatures above freezing, but it will be cold with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night

A few clouds will be with us early Wednesday, but we should see plenty of sun by the afternoon and high temperatures in the low to mid-60s tomorrow.

It will be dry Wednesday through Friday and a returning south breeze will push temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

A cold front is likely to arrive early Saturday, most of the rain will develop east of us, but we can’t rule out a few morning showers. This front will cool temperatures into the 50s this weekend and into early next week.