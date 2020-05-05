Pleasant weather to hang around for a few days..thunderstorms with some heavy rain expected Thursday night and Friday

Look for sunshine to return to the ArkLaTex for the next few days. Another cold front will bring some locally heavy rain to parts of the area Thursday night into Friday. Cooler air moves in just in time for Mother’s Day weekend with lots of sunshine.

Your latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Tuesday began with some showers and thunderstorms over the northern two thirds of the ArkLaTex. It will end with quite a bit of sunshine. Look for that sunshine to stick around for Wednesday and much of Thursday. While overnight lows will be slightly below normal, daytime temperatures will remain very close to normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Anothe cold front will move through the area Thursday night and Friday. This front will bring the potential of dropping some heavy rain over much of the area. Models show that we could receive an inch of rain over much of the area with isolated two to three inch totals possible over SE OK and SW AR. These areas will have to be watched for the potential for some isolated flash flooding. Given the timing of this front’s arrival, it appears that our risk for severe weather will be rather low. The main concern at this point will be the heavy rain.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Below normal temperatures will settle into our area for Mother’s Day weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be well below normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs Mother’s Day will be in the lot to middle 70s. Overnight lows will also be well below normal in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday morning and the mid 40s to low 50s for Sunday morning.

Much of next week is looking dry with a warming trend. Look for daytime highs to return to the middle 80s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will eventually return to the low 60s. As of right now, I really don’t see much rain through at least next Thursday. Enjoy the break from the rain once it arrives!

–Todd Warren