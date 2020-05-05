Pleasant weather to hang around for a few days..thunderstorms with some heavy rain expected Thursday night and Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for sunshine to return to the ArkLaTex for the next few days. Another cold front will bring some locally heavy rain to parts of the area Thursday night into Friday. Cooler air moves in just in time for Mother’s Day weekend with lots of sunshine.

Your latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Tuesday began with some showers and thunderstorms over the northern two thirds of the ArkLaTex. It will end with quite a bit of sunshine. Look for that sunshine to stick around for Wednesday and much of Thursday. While overnight lows will be slightly below normal, daytime temperatures will remain very close to normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Anothe cold front will move through the area Thursday night and Friday. This front will bring the potential of dropping some heavy rain over much of the area. Models show that we could receive an inch of rain over much of the area with isolated two to three inch totals possible over SE OK and SW AR. These areas will have to be watched for the potential for some isolated flash flooding. Given the timing of this front’s arrival, it appears that our risk for severe weather will be rather low. The main concern at this point will be the heavy rain.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Below normal temperatures will settle into our area for Mother’s Day weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be well below normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs Mother’s Day will be in the lot to middle 70s. Overnight lows will also be well below normal in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday morning and the mid 40s to low 50s for Sunday morning.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Much of next week is looking dry with a warming trend. Look for daytime highs to return to the middle 80s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will eventually return to the low 60s. As of right now, I really don’t see much rain through at least next Thursday. Enjoy the break from the rain once it arrives!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 81° 56°

Wednesday

78° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 78° 55°

Thursday

79° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 63°

Friday

74° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 51°

Saturday

70° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 48°

Sunday

77° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 53°

Monday

79° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

74°

8 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

2 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

4 AM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

5 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

6 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss