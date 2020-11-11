Pleasant weather to stick around until the weekend when a little rain will be possible

Weather
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will stick around through most of Friday.  A weak disturbance could bring some rain Saturday.  The dry and pleasant weather pattern returns for all of next week.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday with above normal temperatures.  It was cooler than yesterday but highs have still climbed into the 70s.  Look for this pleasant weather pattern to continue through Friday.  Daytime highs will likely stay in the low to middle 70s.  Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Another weak disturbance will race through our area Saturday.  We will see clouds increase Friday night.  A band of rain will likely move through the area Saturday.  Just like the rain yesterday, it appears that this system likely won’t produce much rain with amounts staying below ¼” for most of the area. A little bit of thunder will be possible but is looking unlikely at this point.  It will be warmer this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.  Overnight lows will be in the low 50s Saturday morning and the low 60s Sunday morning.

Once the weekend disturbance clears our area, upper-level high pressure will slowly move from west to east across the southern half of the country next week.  As it approaches, we will see lots of sunshine during the first half of the week.  Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 40s.  We will be warmer during the last half of the week.  The sunshine will continue through next Saturday with highs warming to the middle 70s.  Overnight lows will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

In the longer-range weather picture, our next chance for rain may hold off until the beginning of Thanksgiving week.  We could see a second disturbance bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.  Of course, this is a long way away so the outlook could change.  Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren

