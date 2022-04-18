SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have 2 days of pleasant weather to start the week, rain and a few storms return Wednesday, and the heat builds later this week as we may have a 90-degree day or two Friday through Sunday.

Cooler and pleasant today and tomorrow: As far as Spring weather goes, you can’t ask for much better weather than what we’ll feel today and tomorrow. The storms have moved out, and cooler and drier air is moving in behind a cold front today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s with a few lingering clouds this morning but skies will clear throughout the day.

FutureCast

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s, which is a few degrees below average. Humidity will be low thanks to a dry northeast breeze, that will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour. You’ll feel the breeze but it won’t be a windy day.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

With warmer weather returning later this week you’ll have another day or two to enjoy the crisp air at night and in the morning. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 40s and low 50s, with a few clouds returning closer to sunrise Tuesday. Tuesday will remain comfortable and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The next chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday: A weak disturbance will move into the ArkLaTex Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of the rain with this system looks to arrive Wednesday morning with a few of these showers and storms lingering into the afternoon. Fortunately, it appears the ingredients for severe weather will not come together. The Storm Prediction Center shows a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe storms northwest of the ArkLaTex in Texas and Oklahoma. While we may not see severe weather, any storms will be capable of lightning and gusty winds.

Severe weather risk Wednesday

Heat builds late this week and into the weekend: Get ready for some very warm weather late this week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and may reach 90 degrees Friday through Sunday. In addition to the warm temperatures, the humidity will be returning as well.

I have put a slight chance of rain in the Sunday forecast, as we could see a few showers or storms develop ahead of a strong storm system that will hold off until early next week.