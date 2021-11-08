Pleasant weather today, next cold front arrives Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cool mornings and pleasant afternoon weather is expected through Wednesday, a cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bring our next chance of rain and cooler weather.

There will be a sting in the air early this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’re not seeing the dense fog that impacted many areas Sunday morning, but your Monday morning will bring areas of patchy fog through 8 a.m.

Dry air and high pressure will combine to bring sunny and pleasant weather this afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid-70s in all areas with a light southeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. These highs are about 5 to 6 degrees above average for the date. Expect sunny skies throughout the day.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Temperatures tonight will cool into the 40s with increasing clouds between midnight and sunrise Tuesday. These mid and high-level clouds will be with us Tuesday and Wednesday, but the chance for rain will hold off until late Wednesday afternoon or evening.

The forecast models are in great agreement with the timing of our next cold front arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This front may bring a few rain showers late Wednesday, with a narrow line of showers and isolated thunderstorms accompanying the frontal passage Thursday morning. At this time no severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be between a quarter and half-inch in all areas. Not enough to put a dent in ongoing drought conditions.

Rainfall accumulations late Wednesday through Thursday morning

Another shot of cool air will arrive behind this front with daytime highs dropping into the 60s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Lows should be back in the upper 30s and low 40s on what will be a cool and dry weekend.

