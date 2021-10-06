Pleasant weather today, temperature records in danger this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Go outside and enjoy the comfortable weather today, the heat and humidity may keep us inside in the air conditioning this weekend as near-record heat is possible Friday through Sunday.

Wednesday will be another comfortable day with cool morning temperatures starting out in the 60s, headed to the low 80s by noon, and highs in the mid-80s between 2 and 5 p.m. Wind will be light and out of the north, with the north breeze keeping our humidity at comfortable lower levels.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

An area of low pressure is centered in southeast Arkansas. This is helping to pull in a few clouds across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there will be a slight chance of rain mainly across southern Arkansas later this morning through sunset tonight. These showers will be spotty and short-lived, so they won’t have much if any impact on your outdoor plans. The rest of the ArkLaTex will be dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower in northwest Louisiana as well.

The nights and mornings will remain comfortable for the remainder of the week, but we are going to have some changes to our daytime weather. High pressure will strengthen and build into the region tomorrow and remain overhead through the weekend. A returning south breeze and this area of high pressure will bring highs in the low 90s Friday through Sunday. Record highs for these dates are 93 to 94 degrees, so it wouldn’t be surprising to have a record tied one of those days. There won’t be any rain to cool us off.

A weak cold front will move in early next week but it won’t bring much rain or temperature relief. Highs may drop off a few degrees into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. A stronger cold front will near the region late next week and this will be our next best chance for rain and cooler weather.