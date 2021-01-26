Pleasant weather Tuesday, cold front to bring a slight chance of rain early Wednesday and cooler temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We finally have some quiet and pleasant weather lined up after what has been never-ending rain and clouds for the past week.

Dry and cooler air is rolling in this morning and temperatures before 9 a.m. will be in the 30s and 40s. This is a big change after being near 70 degrees yesterday morning. After the cold start we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 60s or low 70s. There may be a few areas north of I-30 that wind up in the upper 50s. Wind will be light and out of the northwest at 5 miles per hour.

Some of the forecast models are hinting at a quick rain shower south of I-20 which is why I have included a 10 percent chance of rain in today’s forecast. Most of us will enjoy dry weather and more sun than we have been accustomed to over the previous 7 days.

We do have cooler air on the way tomorrow as a cold front will move in late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Clouds will increase after midnight, and we may see a few early morning showers between midnight and sunrise across the northern ArkLaTex. Any rainfall would be less than a tenth of an inch.

Another shot of cool and dry air will arrive during the day Wednesday so we should see plenty of sun after the morning clouds, and highs dropping into the 50s in almost all areas. It will stay partly cloudy and cool Thursday as well.

For the weekend a chance or rain showers may have an impact on your outdoor plans Saturday, but we should enjoy a sunny and comfortable Sunday.