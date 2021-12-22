Pleasant weather Wednesday, record highs possible Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another cold morning but sunshine and a light south breeze will bring perfect December weather this afternoon. The story for Christmas weekend will be possible record highs Friday through Sunday.

We have a few things to keep an eye on this morning. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s, with freezing temperatures likely in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and much of Arkansas. We are beginning to see fog develop in these areas, which could lead to freezing fog. Freezing fog can sometimes put down a glaze of ice on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

We should thaw out quickly after sunrise with cool temperatures through the morning, but great weather this afternoon. With sunshine and a light south breeze, highs will wind up in the low to mid-60s, which is about 5 degrees above average for the date. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Temperatures overnight will be chilly, but most areas will have lows in the 40s, rather than the 30-degree mornings we’ve had so far this week. This warming trend will continue with highs expected to reach the low 70s Thursday. We will begin to see a few more clouds bringing partly cloudy conditions for the remainder of the week, with a south wind increasing to 10 to 15 miles per hour in the upcoming days making for a breezy pattern Thursday through Sunday.

The story for Christmas weekend will be the warm temperatures. You can forget the Christmas sweater this year as high temperatures on Christmas Day will be in the low 80s. The forecast high for Shreveport is 82 degrees, and the record for the date is 83 degrees. It wouldn’t be surprising if we tied or broke that record since we will have dry weather and no chance for rain to cool us down.

The dry pattern will make for easy Christmas travel in and out of town thorugh early next week. Our next chance of rain will return next Tuesday and Wednesday, but it looks to be a light amount of rain with the warm temperatures continuing for much of next week as well.