Pleasant weather with lower humidity Tuesday, heat returns soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are in for a treat today as we will receive a short-lived break from the heat and humidity. We will close out the week with rising temperatures ahead of a chance of rain at some point over the weekend.

The cold front that brought the thunderstorms late yesterday and overnight is now south of Interstate-20 in Texas and Louisiana. Most of us are feeling temperatures and humidity dropping off behind the front. We have a few areas north of I-30 that have fallen into the 50s, with the rest of the region falling through the 60s and low 70s.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid-80s with a slow return of sunshine. The biggest difference will be the lower humidity today. If you’ve been putting off any outdoor plans due to the recent heatwave, today is the perfect day to get any of those outdoor things done. These highs are about 7 to 8 degrees below average for late June.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A few rain showers are expected this morning mainly south of I-20 across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. It may take a while for the clouds to clear in some areas, but eventually, everyone should see the sun return today. We’ll call it mostly sunny across the I-30 corridor, partly cloudy throughout I-20, and mostly cloudy south of I-20.

We will have one more night of the ‘cooler’ temperatures as lows will be in the low to mid-60s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A south breeze will return Wednesday, and that will send the temperatures and humidity back to levels we don’t appreciate for the remainder of the week as we’ll wind up in the mid-90s by Thursday and Friday. We will generally stay dry, with the exception of a sea-breeze-type shower south of I-20 midweek.

It looks like our next storm system will be a slow mover, with an area of low pressure slowly moving through the ArkLaTex late this weekend and into early next week. We may see some rain Saturday, before an increase in showers and thunderstorms Sunday into early next week.