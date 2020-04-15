Pleasant Wednesday afternoon weather, warmer Thursday, a chance of storms this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The calendar says April, but the thermometer says January as temperatures will be in the 30s at sunrise. Expect a comfortable afternoon as we’ll start a slow warming trend today that will eventually bring normal April temperatures tomorrow and Friday. Thunderstorms are on the way this weekend.

Clearing skies, light wind, and high pressure steering cold air into the region is the reason we have dipped into the 30s. The disturbance that bought cloud cover to the northern ArkLaTex yesterday is exiting the region so we will enjoy mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The increase in sun, and wind turning to the east will bring highs in the low to mid-60s, cool but comfortable under the sunshine late in the day.

Wednesday afternoon highs

A returning south breeze overnight and tomorrow will push our high temperatures into the 70s Thursday and Friday. Thursday is shaping up to be our best weather day this week with lots of sun, before clouds return Friday.

We may begin to pull a few raindrops into the region late Friday as a cold front moves in. This front may bring a few showers early Saturday before we dry out through the middle of the day. The timing of our weekend storm system is now looking to be late Saturday into Sunday, so I’ve once again pushed the rain chances later in the weekend. The track of this system is looking to be to our south, so the heaviest rain and thunderstorm threat looks to be south of I-20 at the moment.



It’s still a little early to tell what the severe weather threat will be, but the ingredients may be there for a low-end severe weather threat across the south end of the ArkLaTex. Widespread or significant severe weather like we experienced on Easter Sunday is not expected.

