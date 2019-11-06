Pleasant Wednesday with rain possible across northern ArkLaTex.. cold front to drop temperatures tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring a chance of rain along and north of I-30 today in Oklahoma, northeast Texas, and some counties in southern Arkansas. The rest of us will enjoy a comfortable and dry day before cold air and rain return tomorrow.

This morning we are seeing scattered rain and thunderstorms ongoing north of I-30. There is no severe weather threat but any thunderstorms could bring lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

1-hour northern radar loop

We could see a stray shower or storm impact Texarkana at some point, but most areas south of I-30 in Texas and Louisiana will remain dry until tomorrow.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the 70s in areas that stay dry, and in the upper 60s where we’ll continue to see the chance of scattered rainfall.

Wednesday forecast highs

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex tonight and tomorrow setting up a cold end to the week. Showers will increase across the northern ArkLaTex tonight with rain moving south into Texarkana in the morning, and to the remainder of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely fall into the 40s and 50s behind the rain north of I-20 midday tomorrow with highs in the 40s and low 50s Friday. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas. There is no severe weather threat.

Rainfall accumulations Wednesday through Friday morning

We will sandwich in a very nice weekend between cold fronts as we’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s. We’ll have to be on the lookout for a potential freeze in the northern ArkLaTex Saturday morning.

Another strong cold front will move in Monday bringing rainfall and another winter-like temperature drop early next week. This is a similar setup to tomorrow’s cold front, so the threat for severe weather is low.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 60°

Thursday

67° / 39°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 67° 39°

Friday

51° / 37°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 51° 37°

Saturday

62° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 43°

Sunday

70° / 53°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 70° 53°

Monday

60° / 30°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 60° 30°

Tuesday

41° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 41° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

