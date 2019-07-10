Potential Tropical Cyclone Two could move through the ArkLaTex

The heat and humidity will stick around for the rest of teh work week. Gulf disturbance forecast to become Hurricane Barry by the weekend and head into the ArkLatex.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 90s with heat index values once again near 105. Don’t expect much relief from the heat for the next few days. Daytime highs both tomorrow and Friday will stay in the low to mid 90s. We will see a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening.

We continue to watch a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that the National Hurricane Center is forecasting will eventually become a hurricane. Models trends since last night have shifted back to the west. NHC is now forecasting that the storm will move through the heart of our area late this weekend into Monday.

If this scenario plays out as forecast, we will likely begin to see the rain threat increase Saturday night. Expect very heavy rain Sunday that will continue into Monday. Flooding will become an issue with five to ten inches of rain possible. We could have several locations that pick up a foot of rain. While rain will be our biggest concern, we will also experience some wind issues especially over the southern part of our area which will likely have the best chance of experiencing sustained tropical storm force winds of over 40 mph. Soils are still rather saturated in spots so power problems could develop.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty as to where Barry will eventually go. Some models take it through SE and E Louisiana. Futurecast takes the storm into SE TX and keeps it further west. Stay tuned for further updates.

–Todd Warren

