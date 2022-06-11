FUTURECAST

Shreveport. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our old cold front, which returned as a warm front after helping produce rain and thunderstorms Friday, is now a stationary front, stretching from North Texas all the way through East Texas to Central Louisiana near Alexandria. After today, with heat, humidity, thick clouds and isolated rain, hot and humid days with no rain will commence for the foreseeable future. High-pressure aloft will build back into the Arklatex with the center just to our west.

Tomorrow Highs

We will be dealing with daytime temperatures either side of 100°. This will be dangerous heat during the daytime for those working outdoors and those partaking in recreational activities. As we head into the new work week, the high-pressure may move to our east. If it moves far enough away, we may see an active seabreeze. But do not count on that.

Rain Potential

If the high then builds back westward, it could be centered much farther north of us. If that happens, rain may have a chance in parts of the ArkLaTex late next week into the weekend. Another advantage of this scenario, if it does happen, is less oppressive heat. Unfortunately, we will have to wait and see. Otherwise, be ready for a week or more of brutal heat.