Prepare yourself for the 2019 hurricane season

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. - (KTAL/KMSS) The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season is under a month away and the state of Louisiana wants you to be prepared.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is encouraging families to have a plan ready now for what looks to be another busy hurricane season.

“This is a great time to recheck your emergency plans and supplies,” said Gov. Edwards. “Sadly, recent floods, tornadoes and other severe weather have claimed lives and damaged homes and businesses. As our partners at the National Weather Service often say, it only takes one storm to change the outlook. Since 2017, Hurricane Nate and Tropical Storm Gordon caused flooding and destruction just a few miles from our eastern border, and Hurricane Harvey caused widespread problems at our western border. We must remain vigilant. We have vastly improved the way we prepare for a storm, but we also need the public to understand their role in preparedness. That includes being aware of the risks you face and knowing what steps to take before, during and after an event.”

Here's a look at this year's list of Atlantic hurricane 🌀 names. This year will mark the first appearance of the name Imelda. Imelda replaces the name Ingrid, which was retired following the 2013 season. #HurricanePrep #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/qps9hJ6gG7 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 5, 2019

A list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website.

Here are some examples of what you and your family may need in the event you must evacuate or shelter in place:

A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that

won't spoil

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping

bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra

batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and extra water

Hurricane season ends November 30.