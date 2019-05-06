Weather

Prepare yourself for the 2019 hurricane season

Posted: May 06, 2019 01:27 PM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. - (KTAL/KMSS) The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season is under a month away and the state of Louisiana wants you to be prepared.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is encouraging families to have a plan ready now for what looks to be another busy hurricane season.

“This is a great time to recheck your emergency plans and supplies,” said Gov. Edwards. “Sadly, recent floods, tornadoes and other severe weather have claimed lives and damaged homes and businesses. As our partners at the National Weather Service often say, it only takes one storm to change the outlook. Since 2017, Hurricane Nate and Tropical Storm Gordon caused flooding and destruction just a few miles from our eastern border, and Hurricane Harvey caused widespread problems at our western border. We must remain vigilant. We have vastly improved the way we prepare for a storm, but we also need the public to understand their role in preparedness. That includes being aware of the risks you face and knowing what steps to take before, during and after an event.”

A list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. 

Here are some examples of what you and your family may need in the event you must evacuate or shelter in place:

  • A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that
  • won't spoil
  • One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping
  • bag per person
  • A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications
  • Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra
  • batteries
  • An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
  • An extra pair of glasses
  • Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
  • Paper and pencil
  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
  • Infant formula and diapers
  • Pet food and extra water

Hurricane season ends November 30.

