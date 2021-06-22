Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Quick warming trend begins with rain returning this weekend

Temperatures will quickly return to more normal levels Wednesday.  The warming trend continues Thursday and Friday with a big increase in humidity.  Scattered thunderstorms return starting this weekend.

Tuesday was a rather pleasant day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the 60s and low 70s with much drier air invading the area.  Afternoon temperatures have returned to the middle 80s.  We will begin a very quick warming trend Wednesday.  Temperatures will once again be rather mild Wednesday morning with lows in the low to middle 60s.  Daytime highs will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s as the humidity begins to increase.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Tuesday night.  It may be a bit overdone on the number of clouds over the area.  We will likely see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with mainly dry conditions.  Look for a partly cloudy sky Wednesday night as moisture begins to increase from the Gulf of Mexico.  We will start off with some low clouds Thursday morning that will mix in with some sunshine Thursday afternoon.  The mainly dry conditions will continue Friday with only a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm Saturday.

Fortunately, the very hot and humid conditions will ease late this weekend and most of next week.  The upper-level ridge that will bring the heat late this week will break down and be replaced by another upper-level trough that will produce more clouds and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through most of next week.  We may see this disturbance move enough to the east that the rain threat will decrease by next weekend. 

We are seeing better agreement in the long-range models on rainfall potential for the next ten days.  It now appears that most of the area will have a good chance of seeing one to two inches of rain.  Scattered totals of two to three inches will also be possible. 

Temperatures late this week will return to the middle 90s with heat index values likely surpassing 100 degrees.  Once the clouds and rain return, highs will likely fall into the upper 80s to lower 90s through most of next week.  Thanks to plenty of moisture, overnight lows will stay near or slightly above normal in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren  

