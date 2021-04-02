Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Quiet and comfortable through Easter Sunday, warmer weather next week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday will be a cool and sunny day, with warmer temperatures arriving Easter Sunday, followed by a run of 80 degree days next week.

Your Friday morning will be just like Thursday morning, as early day temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s through 9 a.m.

Once the sun gets higher in the sky it will turn into a beautiful Friday afternoon. Temperatures should be approaching 60 degrees by noon, with highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. One change that should feel nice is the light wind in the forecast. Wind will shift from the north to the east and southeast today at less than 10 miles per hour. If you are in the shade this afternoon it will feel cool, but if you’re in the sun it will feel warm.

Speaking of sun, we should see plenty of it again today. There will be an increase in upper-level clouds this afternoon into tonight, but these will be decoration and not drop any rain on us over the weekend.

Even though we will be partly to mostly cloudy Easter weekend, it is going to feel great. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 70 degrees Saturday, and in the mid-70s Easter Sunday.

Warm air will continue to build into the ArkLaTex next week. Highs will likely be in the low to mid-80s for much of the week. The weather pattern will stay dry through Wednesday morning, but it’s looking like a few showers and isolated thunderstorms may return late Wednesday into early Thursday.

