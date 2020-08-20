Quiet and comfortable weather continues through Friday, warmer this weekend, 2 Gulf storms possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our warm but overall pleasant Summer weather will continue Thursday and Friday, with heat and humidity returning this weekend and a lot of uncertainty in next week’s forecast due to the potential for 2 tropical systems to impact the Gulf Of Mexico.

For your Thursday, it should be another wonderful morning with temperatures in the 60s at sunrise, warming into the mid-80s at noon, and highs forecast to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. LOW HUMIDITY expected again today as wind will remain out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

I have left our forecast dry today, but we may have some rain approach Arkansas and Louisiana. There is an area of low pressure moving east along the coast which will bring some showers to central Arkansas and central Louisiana. If a few of these showers hold together they could move into the far eastern ArkLaTex, but it looks like most of us will stay dry, with perhaps a few more afternoon clouds today.

Friday will offer similar conditions, with highs winding up a few degrees warmer. A south breeze will return this weekend so we may begin to feel more humidity, and highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a very slight chance of rain each day.

There is a lot of uncertainty with next week’s forecast, and it all depends on the path 2 tropical systems take.



A tropical wave in the Caribbean is expected to turn north this weekend and approach the Gulf Of Mexico early next week. This is the area in red on the map below that has been given a high chance of development by the National Hurricane Center. As of now it looks like the track of this system which will become a Tropical Depression will stay to our south, but it may pass close enough to enhance out seabreeze next Tuesday and Wednesday which is why there is some rain in the forecast next week. It could still decide to move further north, so check back for updates.

(Tropical Wave in red area – Tropical Depression 13 circled)

The second and perhaps more concerning system (circled in the picture above) is further out in the Atlantic, but it is now Tropical Depression 13, and will likely become Tropical Storm Laura soon. This has the potential to impact the Gulf coast late next week, with some of the forecast models showing a strengthening trend with this one that could lead to an eventual Hurricane.

Tropical Depression 13

The spaghetti models below show each forecast models projected path of the system, and there is strong agreement at this point that it will move into the Gulf at some point. Please check back for updates as there could be major changes in the days ahead.

Forecast model potential tracks for 2 tropical systems

