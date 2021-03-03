Quiet and comfortable weather Wednesday, rain returns Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a rainy and cool start to the week, we will enjoy some sunshine and warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is expected to return by Friday morning.

Early morning temperatures Wednesday will be near freezing, in the low to mid-30s at sunrise. We’ll need to be on the lookout for any patchy fog that develops, as an hour or two of freezing fog will be enough to put a glaze of ice on some bridges and overpasses. Fortunately, it looks like there isn’t much fog.

Two things will help with our warming trend today. First, we have a strong ridge of high pressure building in from the west that will give us all-day sunshine. A light south breeze will also help push highs into the mid-60s, right at average for early March.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

With sunshine throughout the day and dry air overhead, clear skies will continue into tonight which will lead to another round of cold temperatures. Most of us will drop into the upper 30s, which will be above freezing. In fact, I don’t have any freezing temperatures in the 7-day forecast. The freeze this morning might be the ‘final’ time we see freezing temperatures this winter, as the average date of the last freeze in Shreveport is March 10th.

The comfortable and quiet weather will continue Thursday, with clouds likely to increase after the noon hour leaving us partly to mostly cloudy late in the day.

Our next cold front will arrive Friday morning. Showers may be ongoing by sunrise across the northern ArkLaTex, and the rain will spread south into the rest of the region during the late morning through evening. There isn’t much to be worried about with this front. We may encounter a thunderstorm or two, but no severe weather is expected. We will also avoid heavy rain with forecast models in good agreement we’ll see less than half an inch of rain accumulate in most areas. This will not aggravate any high water issues on area lakes and rivers.

Rainfall accumulations expected Friday

The rain will move out by Saturday morning, so the weekend looks to be dry and comfortable. We’ll have a few more clouds around Sunday, but highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The warming trend continues next week as highs will be in the mid-70s by Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain by Wednesday or Thursday.