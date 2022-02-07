SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an active start to the month of February with snow, ice, and some of the coldest temperatures of the winter, we are in for a quiet and warmer pattern for the next 7 days.

We will have to wait another day for the warming trend to begin, a dry cold front is moving through the ArkLaTex this morning and will reinforce the cool air we’ve felt since late last week. Temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s at sunrise, so if your car is parked outside you may have to give the windshield a scrape to remove the ice.

Sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s, only a few degrees below average for the date. Wind will be light and out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, so make sure you cover up those plants again tonight. It’s possible this will be the only time this week you will have to do that.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the western United States this week, and that will push the jetstream into Canada. That will keep the storm systems north of us through the weekend, and result in a comfortable warming trend. Highs for much of the week will be in the 60s, and by Friday we may enjoy a day in the low 70s.

The flip side of the comfortable and dry weather is worsening drought conditions. Severe and extreme drought conditions have developed in all areas of the ArkLaTex. We currently don’t have any burn bans but we are getting closer to that occurring as we likely won’t see any rain between now and the weekend.

Current drought monitor

A dry cold front will move thorugh the ArkLaTex this weekend cooling our temperatures Saturday and Sunday.