Quiet weather continues with a chance of strong storms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Easter Sunday was a fantastic afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Some cities saw highs warm into the upper 70s. We will continue to see a few clouds from time to time tonight and Monday. Monday highs will jump back up into the 70s and 80s. Clouds will increase again for Tuesday!

Highs for Monday
Our next rain chance will come on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Slight Risk over the northeastern parts of the ArkLaTex. As of now, it is still too early to see what the threats will be. However, all modes of severe weather could be possible including an isolated tornado or two. Models are showing thunderstorms developing east of Interstate 49 during the afternoon hours. I am expecting that could change with future model runs. Wednesday’s cold front is expected to stall nearby.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday

For Thursday and Friday, isolated showers and storms could be possible. At this time, the rain chances for both days remain low because the uncertainty levels are low. I am expecting us to dry out heading towards the weekend. For the next seven days, highs should be in the 70s and 80s. Lows in the 50s and 60s!

The next seven days

