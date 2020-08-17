Quiet weather pattern settles in for most of the week ahead..two named storms possible in the Gulf next week

A quiet weather pattern settles into the ArkLaTex with slightly below normal temperatures and very little rainfall. The break from the high humidity could last all week.

Monday was a quiet day around the ArkLaTex with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Look for the dry weather to stick around for most of the week ahead. We will likely see the continuation of the cooling trend. Tuesday we will see lows in the upper 60s to low 70s Daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 90s. Dew points have dropped dramatically thanks to a north wind. This weekend dew points were in the oppressive middle 70s. They have dropped into the low to middle 60s. If you have been outside, you have probably noticed the difference.

With the drier air in place, we will likely see temperatures continue to ease in the next few days. Daytime highs will settle into the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will settle into the middle to upper 60s. This will likely continue through the workweek. By the weekend the wind will shift around to the southeast. This will allow a slight increase in humidity. Look for overnight lows to warm into the low 70s by the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will also return to the low to middle 90s.

We likely won’t see much of any rain in the week ahead. A popup storm could return late in the workweek, but with upper-level high pressure building back in from the northwest, it will put a lid on more widespread rainfall. The longer-range weather picture shows that this pattern could continue through all of next week. It is possible that we may have to wait until the end of the month to see a better chance for rain. However, this could change. The National Hurricane Center indicates that we have two disturbances in the Atlantic that have a decent shot at developing in the next several days. Long-range models show that both of these systems could move into the Gulf of Mexico sometime next week. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren