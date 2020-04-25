Quiet weather to return to the ArkLaTex after a historic evening of hail producing storms..severe storms could return Tuesday

We are looking at a few days of quiet weather across the ArkLaTex in the wake of thunderstorms that dropped hail at sizes that we rarely see in our area. I happen to live in one of the hardest-hit areas of Bossier City. My neighbor says that we probably had baseball-sized hail at the storm’s peak. A few hours after the storms went through, there was still nearly a foot of hail piled up against my garage door.

My wife who experienced an EF1 tornado at our home alone in 2009, says that was nothing and that she has never been so scared as she was when the hail was pounding our roof. (Note that I HATE that she has to go through such events without me)

The good news is that we will have quiet weather for a few days. Look for plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Morning temperatures will begin in the 50s this weekend. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.

We’ll see another shot at some strong to severe thunderstorms again late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Models once again indicate that we will likely see more heavy rain across the area with several inches possible in spots. Once this system moves through, expect a drier weather pattern late next week. It’s possible that we could see highs near 90 by next weekend.

–Todd Warren