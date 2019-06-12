Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Interactive Radar

Interactive Radar

Pinpoint Doppler One Hour Loop

Regional Satellite/Radar Loop

Pinpoint Doppler North

Pinpoint Doppler South

County and Parish Radar Views

Northwest Louisiana Parish Views

East Texas County Views

Northeast Texas County Views

Southwest Arkansas & Southeast Oklahoma County Views

Local Radar Rainfall Estimates

Pinpoint Doppler Rainfall Estimate North

Pinpoint Doppler Rainfall Estimate North

Pinpoint Doppler Rainfall Estimate North

Pinpoint Doppler Rainfall Estimate South

Pinpoint Doppler Rainfall Estimate South

Your Latest Weather Authority Forecast

YOUR LATEST WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Don't Miss

Nativo