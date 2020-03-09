Rain and a few thunderstorms Monday, warmer with scattered rain for much of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was nice of rain to leave our weekend alone, but it will return today, with periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms continuing each day this week. Warm Spring afternoons in the upcoming days.

Sunrise temperatures on your Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s in most areas with scattered rain showers picking up west to east as we move through the morning.

We won’t see any heavy rain today, but rain will be steadiest late this morning through the afternoon as a weak cold front passes north of the region.



We won’t pull any cold air off of this front as it will remain to our north, and highs will be quiet pleasant, in the 60s and low 70s. It will be breezy throughout the day with a sustained wind out of the south and southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts over 20 miles per hour at times late this afternoon and evening.



A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex tomorrow, bringing highs in the mid to upper 70s, even perhaps 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. This will keep low-end rain and storm chances (20 to 30 percent) through the middle of the week.

A stronger cold front may move in Friday and Saturday. This will bring our next round of potentially heavy rain. Today through Thursday rainfall accumulations will less than 1 inch in most areas, but accumulations Friday through the weekend may be in the 2 to 3-inch range across the northern ArkLaTex.

As of now it looks like we may have a few of the ingredients needed for strong/severe storms Saturday. Keep up to date with the forecast this week.

