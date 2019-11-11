Rain and Arctic air on the way Monday.. cold temperatures for much of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very strong Arctic cold front will move into the ArkLaTex today, bringing a significant temperature drop to some areas this afternoon, and to all areas this evening into tonight.

This morning the front is approaching the northern ArkLaTex carrying scattered rain showers with it. We may see an isolated thunderstorm or two, but no severe weather is expected.

Timing of temperature drop Monday with strong Arctic cold front

Rain will mainly impact the northern ArkLaTex this morning, including Texarkana and the I-30 corridor. The front will move south bringing rain to much of east Texas and Louisiana late this morning through the evening before tapering off tonight. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than an inch in all areas. There is a brief window where we could see snow develop if precipitation lingers, but no accumulations or impacts are expected. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We are in the 50s this morning, and some areas may reach the 60s or low 70s today before temperatures begin to drop. This front will bring the coldest air of the season that will be with us for much of the week. Temperatures will begin to fall across the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon. A snapshot of futurecast shows the cold air taking over this evening.

In addition to the very cold air a north wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour will set up overnight. This will bring wind chill temperatures in the teens as air temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s overnight.

\We will clear out tomorrow but remain very cold as Tuesday highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Tuesday night we will fall into the 20s in all locations.

A slow warming trend will take us into the upper 40s Wednesday with lots of sun, and into the 50s Thursday. Due to the very dry air behind this front we will likely stay dry for the remainder of the week but a disturbance could bring a few raindrops Thursday.

