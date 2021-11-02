Rain and cooler air arriving in northern ArkLaTex today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will be moving into the I-30 corridor today, so half of us will be dealing with rain and cooler weather, and the other half of the ArkLaTex will be enjoying the sunshine and one more day of comfortable temperatures.

Rain has been on and off along the front across the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will be in the 50s early in the day. The cloud cover and rainfall will likely hold highs in the 50s and low 60s across the northern ArkLaTex, with the sunshine warming all areas along and south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The chance of rain will remain on and off throughout the day mainly along and north of I-30. We should stay dry across most of the region today. No severe weather is expected, but we may have the occasional lightning strike and rumble of thunder.

An area of low pressure moving out of the Rocky Mountains will move in tonight and start to give this front the nudge it needs to move through the rest of the ArkLaTex. Rain will increase in coverage tonight and tomorrow morning as the front moves through the remainder of the region.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing for much of the day Wednesday. The surge of cold air will be felt in all areas as highs Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s! The rain will end Wednesday night into Thursday morning with highs in the 50s Thursday.

Rainfall accumulations are expected to average half an inch to 1 inch across most of the ArkLaTex with isolated amounts between 1 and 2 inches.

Expected rainfall accumulations Tuesday through Thursday morning

Friday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with sunrise temperatures in the 30s. We may have to watch out for a brief freeze north of I-30 where temperatures could dip into the low 30s.

An increase in sunshine Friday through the weekend will bring a slow warming trend with highs returning to the 60s and low 70s.