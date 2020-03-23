Rain and fog Monday morning, dry pattern takes over soon with warm temperatures midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front will stall across the I-20 corridor today, and that will keep rain chances highest across east Texas and Louisiana, but we’ll likely pull a few showers into southern Arkansas as well.

1-hour radar loop

Future clouds and radar shows the front remaining across I-20 for much of the day. Rain chances will remain highest through the morning with some tapering of the rain this afternoon. The front will lift north this evening and tonight pushing rain into the I-30 corridor tonight and tomorrow morning.

Due to the warm front we are expecting a wide range of temperatures throughout the day depending on where you are. At sunrise we’ll be near 50° in Texarkana and close to 60° in Shreveport. Conditions will range from cool across the northern ArkLaTex, to mild along I-20, to warm across Toledo Bend.

Monday forecast highs

One other issue we may run into for the morning commute is dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the I-30 corridor where visibility will drop to a quarter-mile or less.

Dense Fog Advisory

It looks like the final push of rain will move in tomorrow. There won’t be much rain, and dry air will finally take over late Tuesday and stay with us through Friday. High pressure will bring warmer conditions as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. We could push 90 degrees Thursday.

A cold front will bring an increasing chance of rain and storms Friday night into Saturday.

Extended forecast

