Gov. John Bel Edwards issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order in response to COVID-19

Rain and fog Monday morning, dry pattern takes over soon with warm temperatures midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front will stall across the I-20 corridor today, and that will keep rain chances highest across east Texas and Louisiana, but we’ll likely pull a few showers into southern Arkansas as well.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Future clouds and radar shows the front remaining across I-20 for much of the day. Rain chances will remain highest through the morning with some tapering of the rain this afternoon. The front will lift north this evening and tonight pushing rain into the I-30 corridor tonight and tomorrow morning.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Due to the warm front we are expecting a wide range of temperatures throughout the day depending on where you are. At sunrise we’ll be near 50° in Texarkana and close to 60° in Shreveport. Conditions will range from cool across the northern ArkLaTex, to mild along I-20, to warm across Toledo Bend.

Monday forecast highs

One other issue we may run into for the morning commute is dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the I-30 corridor where visibility will drop to a quarter-mile or less.

Dense Fog Advisory

It looks like the final push of rain will move in tomorrow. There won’t be much rain, and dry air will finally take over late Tuesday and stay with us through Friday. High pressure will bring warmer conditions as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. We could push 90 degrees Thursday.

A cold front will bring an increasing chance of rain and storms Friday night into Saturday.

Extended forecast

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 64°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 67° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 57°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 80° 57°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 61°

Thursday

87° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 87° 68°

Friday

88° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 88° 69°

Saturday

73° / 51°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 73° 51°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

2 PM
Showers
40%
65°

66°

3 PM
Showers
40%
66°

67°

4 PM
Showers
40%
67°

67°

5 PM
Showers
40%
67°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

