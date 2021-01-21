Rain and fog Thursday morning, rain becomes widespread this afternoon, a few strong storms possible late in the weekend

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front is bringing rain back to the ArkLaTex today. It will remain light through the morning commute, but rain will become widespread and persistent this afternoon and evening.

Expect on and off showers through the morning commute along the I-20 corridor. If you are not receiving rain this morning, be on the lookout for fog. Dense fog will be possible along and north of I-30 in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. We are even seeing some patchy fog in areas of deep East Texas and Louisiana that are receiving the rain.

Rain will increase in coverage later this morning, and become more widespread this afternoon and evening. The potential for thunderstorms looks low, and we aren’t expecting any severe weather. Make sure you have an umbrella as it looks like all areas could be under the wet weather especially between 3 and 6 p.m. Looks like most areas will receive less than an inch of rain today, at this point no flash flooding concerns are expected to arise.

Despite the rain, temperatures will be mild as highs will be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon, with a light southwest wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rain will continue overnight with a final push of showers coming through Friday morning. It looks like we will dry out Friday afternoon, but clouds will linger for much of the day with high temperatures in the 50s.

Keep pushing any outdoor plans towards Saturday as we will be dry and mostly cloudy throughout the day. Rain is going to return Sunday as another warm front moves into the region.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the potential for a few strong to severe storms late Sunday and into early Monday. Rain and thunderstorms will increase after the noon hour.

Severe storm outlook late Sunday into Monday

The wet weather will continue Monday as a cold front moves through in the morning. We should dry out late Monday and Tuesday, but more rain is on the way by Wednesday.

Fortunately, forecast models have come trended slightly lower with potential rainfall accumulations. Most of us will average 1 to 2 inches of rain between now and next Wednesday. Isolated amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible in Arkansas and Louisiana.

