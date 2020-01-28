Rain and isolated storms for much of Tuesday.. cool and cloudy for the remainder of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring scattered rainfall and a few thunderstorms today. The rain may come through in a few different waves, lighter this morning, and heavier as the actual cold front passes through later this afternoon into tonight.



This morning rain is moving west to east across the region. We have seen an occasional lightning strike in east Texas.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.



While we may see a few thunderstorms, especially with the push of rain this afternoon into tonight, no severe weather is expected. Storms may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rainfall.



High temperatures will be cool with the rain/clouds and passing front. Highs will range from the low 50s in northeast Texas, Oklahoma and north of I-30 in Arkansas, to the upper 50s across the I-20 corridor. Good idea to keep a light jacket and umbrella nearby today if you are spending any time outside.



As the upper low driving the cold front through the region passes overhead tonight and tomorrow, it may pull a few additional rain showers into the region tomorrow morning, especially north of I-20. Rain will dissipate through Wednesday, but we may be slow to clear with mostly cloudy skies lingering for much of the day.



Expected rainfall accumulations today through late this week will be in the .5 inch to 1 inch range, with the highest amounts likely through the I-30 corridor.

Expected rainfall today through tomorrow morning



We do have another disturbance in the forecast late Thursday into Friday morning. This may bring another round of rainfall overnight, but we aren’t expecting any major daylight impacts at this point. We won’t’ see much sunshine between now and the weekend.



The weekend is looking dry with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 50s and low 60 Saturday. Sunday will bring more sun and highs pushing 70.

7-day forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.