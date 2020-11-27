Rain and isolated thunderstorms Friday, chilly temperatures and more rain this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have a warm front moving up from the Gulf coast this morning which is resulting in rain showers and isolated thunderstorms developing across much of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are mild and expected to be in the 50s and 60s throughout the day.

1-hour radar loop

The warm front will stall just south of the I-20 corridor, which will keep the chance of on and off rain throughout the day mainly focused across east Texas and Louisiana, but we will see the occasional stray shower or storm across southern Arkansas as well. The rain should ease a bit this afternoon with skies otherwise staying mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day.

While the severe weather threat is low today, the atmospheric setup with warmer air at the surface, and very cold temperatures in the upper levels we may see some small hail (pea to dime-sized) develop with any storms today. A corridor where hail could approach quarter-sized hail exists mainly across Shelby County, Texas and Sabine and Natchitoches parishes in Louisiana where the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for a severe storm or two.

Temperatures today won’t move too much. We are already in the 50s and 60s this morning, with highs forecast to range from the low 60s north of I-30 where it will feel chilly, to the upper 60s and low 70s south of I-20 where the lack of sun will keep it feeling cool.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A cold front will begin to move into the northern ArkLaTex later today. This is what will eventually force most of the morning rain out of the region as cooler and drier air briefly takes over tonight and early Saturday.

For the weekend, we may be dry and mostly cloudy Saturday morning, but a disturbance will move in Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. A steady and sometimes heavy cold rain will develop that may impact any outdoor activities you have planned Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will be much cooler, in the 40s and 50s with a breezy north wind developing late in the weekend.

Rain should wrap up late Sunday. The expectation remains that we will see an inch or two of rain south of I-20 today through Sunday, with the rest of the region averaging half an inch to one inch of rainfall.

Expected rainfall accumulations Friday through Sunday

We will see sunshine come back Monday but it will be very chilly, with highs in the 40s and low 50s and a breezy north wind adding a wind-chill to the temperatures for much of the day.

Lows will be near or below freezing Monday and Tuesday night of next week.