Rain and snow possible in some areas Tuesday morning.. temperature drop throughout the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will need to leave home with an umbrella, warm jacket, gloves and prepare for a cold and blustery day as a strong arctic cold front moves in. Temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Widespread rain is impacting the ArkLaTex this morning with temperatures now falling into the 30s. For now, precipitation is falling as a cold rain, but a brief changeover to sleet or snow is possible across the northern ArkLaTex in the upcoming hours. We could even see a few flakes through the late morning along and north of I-30. Rainfall accumulations today will average half an inch, with some 1-inch accumulations possible.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Future clouds and radar shows rain slowly moving south with the front across the region today. Precipitation will likely end in most areas after sunset. No winter precipitation is expected along or south of I-20 where temperatures will be above freezing throughout the day.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

It will turn into a cold and blustery day behind the front. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in many areas this morning into the 30s and low 40s this afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will add a wind-chill factor to the temperatures.

Snapshot of rain and falling temperatures at 10 a.m.



A slow clearing will occur overnight and that will help temperatures drop below freezing overnight in all areas. Expect lows in the 20s and low 30s. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside and cover up any sensitive vegetation.

We will see sunshine return tomorrow, but it will remain cold as highs will be in the low 50s. Cool air is sticking with us again Thursday with near-normal temperatures Friday. We may see slight rain chances Friday but drier air has a quiet and comfortable forecast for us heading into the weekend. Look for another chance of rain to return early next week.



