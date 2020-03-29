1  of  2
Breaking News
Country Artist Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus at age 61 More than 200 cases confirmed in Caddo Parish; Gov. Edwards briefing set for 3 p.m.
Live Now
Sunday White House coronavirus task force briefing

Rain and storms return for Monday; strong to severe storms possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Today has been a great day with the lower humidity in place. Temperatures are back in the lower and middle 70s. Radar is beginning to show some showers to develop south of the region. Some of these showers will move northward tonight. Lows will drop in the 50s and 60s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Monday will be our next chance for showers and storms. A few storms could become strong or severe. Currently, the next upper disturbance is over California and will move into the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Yesterday’s cold front will back up as a warm front for Monday. Showers and storms will increase by the afternoon and evening. The main threats will be hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two may be possible. Along with the severe threat, we will see storms produce some heavy rain. As of now, we could see the highest rain totals north of Interstate 20.

SPC outlook for Monday
Rainfall totals

The rain moves out for midweek. By the end of the week, models become uncertain on the timing of the next cold front. We could see some rain around for Friday and Saturday. Over the next seven days, highs will stay in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 58°

Monday

69° / 58°
Cloudy with late day rain
Cloudy with late day rain 90% 69° 58°

Tuesday

68° / 46°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 68° 46°

Wednesday

70° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 70° 55°

Thursday

75° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 59°

Friday

75° / 57°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 57°

Saturday

71° / 58°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 71° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

65°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

1 PM
Showers
40%
68°

67°

2 PM
Showers
50%
67°

69°

3 PM
Showers
50%
69°

68°

4 PM
Showers
60%
68°

67°

5 PM
Rain
90%
67°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss