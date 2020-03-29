Rain and storms return for Monday; strong to severe storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Today has been a great day with the lower humidity in place. Temperatures are back in the lower and middle 70s. Radar is beginning to show some showers to develop south of the region. Some of these showers will move northward tonight. Lows will drop in the 50s and 60s.

Monday will be our next chance for showers and storms. A few storms could become strong or severe. Currently, the next upper disturbance is over California and will move into the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Yesterday’s cold front will back up as a warm front for Monday. Showers and storms will increase by the afternoon and evening. The main threats will be hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two may be possible. Along with the severe threat, we will see storms produce some heavy rain. As of now, we could see the highest rain totals north of Interstate 20.

SPC outlook for Monday

Rainfall totals

The rain moves out for midweek. By the end of the week, models become uncertain on the timing of the next cold front. We could see some rain around for Friday and Saturday. Over the next seven days, highs will stay in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days

