Rain and storms will increase Sunday night into most of next week

Saturday turned out to be a very pretty day. Highs warmed into the middle and upper 60s. Later tonight, clouds will increase as temperatures drop into the upper 40s. Hopefully, you enjoyed the sunshine because it will be a while before we see the sun again.

Sunday, clouds will continue to increase. Near sunset, rain and storms will begin to increase along the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex. The cold front will slowly drift south into Monday. I am not expecting severe storms. However, a few strong thunderstorms are possible. Although the cold front may pass Shreveport Monday, it is not the end of the rain. The cold front will stall south of Interstate 20. As of the result of the stalled front and several upper level disturbances to develop, we will see several inches of rain.

Models are indicating the3-5 inches of rain will fall from Interstate 20 and areas to the south. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches will fall from Texarkana and northward. With the saturated soils, flash flooding is possible this week. The good news is we will see the sun returns by Friday and next weekend.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 65° 48°

Sunday

73° / 61°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 73° 61°

Monday

64° / 50°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 90% 64° 50°

Tuesday

54° / 45°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 54° 45°

Wednesday

55° / 42°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 55° 42°

Thursday

56° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 56° 37°

Friday

56° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 39°

Hourly Forecast

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

54°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 PM
Showers
40%
71°

70°

5 PM
Showers
50%
70°

