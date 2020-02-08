Rain and storms will increase Sunday night into most of next week

Saturday turned out to be a very pretty day. Highs warmed into the middle and upper 60s. Later tonight, clouds will increase as temperatures drop into the upper 40s. Hopefully, you enjoyed the sunshine because it will be a while before we see the sun again.

Sunday, clouds will continue to increase. Near sunset, rain and storms will begin to increase along the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex. The cold front will slowly drift south into Monday. I am not expecting severe storms. However, a few strong thunderstorms are possible. Although the cold front may pass Shreveport Monday, it is not the end of the rain. The cold front will stall south of Interstate 20. As of the result of the stalled front and several upper level disturbances to develop, we will see several inches of rain.

Models are indicating the3-5 inches of rain will fall from Interstate 20 and areas to the south. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches will fall from Texarkana and northward. With the saturated soils, flash flooding is possible this week. The good news is we will see the sun returns by Friday and next weekend.

The next seven days

