Rain and thunderstorms are back for Friday, Saturday, Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Good morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The last few afternoons have been great as the region dried out. We now turn our attention to Texas. An area of low pressure near El Paso will lead to good chances for showers and storms daily. Today, scattered showers and storms will increase with the best chance of storms south of Interstate 20.

As we move into the weekend, rain chances will continue to increase. The weekend will not be a total washout but you can count on showers and storms. Similar to a typical summertime pattern, the highest chance of rain and storms will come in the afternoon and evening hours. With the setup, some of the storms could develop some tropical downpours.

Rainfall amounts through Tuesday

The slow-moving upper low will gradually build to the west by next Wednesday. As the upper low breaks down, a ridge of high pressure will build in from the southwest. By next weekend, highs will get closer to ninety degrees. As the heat builds, rain chances will go down. The humid evenings will be staying around!

The next seven days