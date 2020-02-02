Rain and thunderstorms are back for Monday and Tuesday

Sunday was an amazing warm afternoon. Temperatures warmed in the 70s and 80s. Later tonight, clouds will begin to increase from the west. As a result, temperatures will be mild to start Monday. Monday is the beginning of a wild week of weather.

SPC Day 3 Outlook

A Marginal and Slight Risk for strong to severe storms is outlined for the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening. The main threats are wind and damaging winds. On Monday, a disturbance near Baja California will produce showers and few storms. The storms will be below severe limits. The best chance of rain will fall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold rain is expected for Wednesday. However, there is a potential for some wintry precipitation.

Temperatures are very critical for this setup. As temperatures cool Wednesday evening, the rain may transition into a wintry mix. Again, there a lot of uncertainties so stay tuned! The rain will clear for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

The next seven days

