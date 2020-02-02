Rain and thunderstorms are back for Monday and Tuesday

Sunday was an amazing warm afternoon. Temperatures warmed in the 70s and 80s. Later tonight, clouds will begin to increase from the west. As a result, temperatures will be mild to start Monday. Monday is the beginning of a wild week of weather.

SPC Day 3 Outlook

A Marginal and Slight Risk for strong to severe storms is outlined for the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening. The main threats are wind and damaging winds. On Monday, a disturbance near Baja California will produce showers and few storms. The storms will be below severe limits. The best chance of rain will fall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold rain is expected for Wednesday. However, there is a potential for some wintry precipitation.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Temperatures are very critical for this setup. As temperatures cool Wednesday evening, the rain may transition into a wintry mix. Again, there a lot of uncertainties so stay tuned! The rain will clear for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 53°

Monday

70° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 70° 63°

Tuesday

74° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 74° 53°

Wednesday

55° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 55° 39°

Thursday

47° / 35°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 47° 35°

Friday

61° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 61° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

