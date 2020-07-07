Rain and thunderstorms continue Tuesday, localized flash flooding possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are likely again today, and localized flash flooding could become a threat again especially south of I-20 for the morning commute.

1-hour radar loop

The weather setup is similar to yesterday as a stalled front, and an area of low pressure are combining with warm and humid air to squeeze out numerous showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain before 10 a.m. will likely be in east Texas and Louisiana, with storms eventually building north into the northern ArkLaTex where we won’t see as much rain early in the day. It is possible the afternoon warmup will bring another round of storms to the region.

We did experience localized flash flooding yesterday. Texarkana, Cass County, and southern Natchitoches parish received 4 to 6 inches of rain in spots over the past 24 hours. Due to the saturated ground, the rain that falls in these areas today could bring the rapid onset of localized flash flooding of roads, underpasses, streams, and poor drainage areas.

Futurecast is estimating some areas could receive an additional 3 to 5 inches of rain between now and Thursday morning. On the map below don’t focus so much on locations, but the potential for 3+ inches of rain which could occur anywhere.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Wednesday night

Rain and clouds will likely hold our temperatures in the 80s. If we see a little sun pop out behind the morning rain we could warm into the upper 80s in some areas.

Tuesday forecast highs

Scattered rain and thunderstorms may continue tonight and tomorrow, but it looks like the intensity of the rain may come down as the area of low pressure moves east and high pressure begins to build in the from the west.

Drier weather is expected Thursday and Friday with sunshine returning to the region. High pressure will squeeze down on the region this weekend bringing high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Friday through at least next Monday. Unfortunately, humidity will remain very high so index values this weekend may be near 110 degrees. Look for Heat Advisories to return soon.

Extended forecast

