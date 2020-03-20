Rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the day Friday, another round of steady rain late Saturday into Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. The rain will be heaviest along and south of I-20. Cooler air will also take over behind a passing cold front.

A large cluster of showers and storms is moving in early this morning. Rain chances will be highest before sunrise across east Texas, with rain increasing through the morning throughout southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana.

1-hour radar loop

The threat for any strong/severe storms is low, but we could see 1 or 2 storms become severe south of I-20 late this morning and into the early afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ out for the Toledo Bend region. North of this area storms will be capable of high wind and frequent lightning, but they aren’t expected to bring any damaging wind gusts.

Severe weather risk Friday morning into early afternoon

Rain and thunderstorms will continue for much of the morning and into the afternoon. We will see rain taper off from north to south late in the day, with rain ending in most areas overnight. We may see a lingering shower Saturday south of I-20.

Friday afternoon temperatures

Temperatures will be the other story of our Friday. Many of us are waking up to 70-degree temps again, but we will drop slowly throughout the day. By this afternoon cool air will take over and we will be in the 50s and 60s. Good idea to have a jacket and umbrella if you have any outdoor plans or errands.

We will be dry for much of the day Saturday, but rain will pick up Saturday night into Sunday morning as a warm front lifts north across the region. Rain will taper off Sunday afternoon so you may be able to squeeze in some outdoor activities. Rainfall accumulations today through Sunday will be in the 2 to 3 inch range along and south of I-20. No Flash Flood Watch is in effect, but we may see some isolated flood issues arise in poor drainage areas.

Rainfall accumulations through Sunday night

The final push of rain and storms is on the way Monday. The SPC is highlighting an area close to the ArkLaTex for potential severe weather. Check back for updates this weekend.

Monday severe weather outlook

High pressure will take over bringing a big warmup through next Wednesday and Thursday, as we may push the upper 80s in some areas.

Please also note that the Red River will approach flood stage in several areas late this weekend and into next week, including Shreveport/Bossier. Find the latest level and river/lake forecasts here: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=SHV

