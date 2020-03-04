Rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the day.. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until noon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day along with breezy and cooler conditions. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, mainly south of I-20 where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 12 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch



This morning an upper-level low is moving overhead and interacting with a stalled cold front to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. Take an umbrella and jacket if you plan on spending any time outside.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.



The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep most of east Texas and Louisiana in their ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook. This means 1 or 2 strong storms will be possible, mainly capable of large hail or high wind. A ‘slight risk’ is in place where the wind threat will be slightly higher with any thunderstorms across the Toledo Bend region of Louisiana. The current thinking is that the severe weather threat will primarily be through the morning. Cooler air arriving this afternoon will end the severe weather threat for much of the afternoon into tonight.

Severe weather risk outlook Wednesday



Periods of heavy rain will be possible with widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches across east Texas and Louisiana. Localized flooding could be possible south of I-20 where thunderstorms will bring the heaviest rain.



Temperatures will be on the cool side throughout the day with highs in the 50s and low 60s. A northeast breeze will be at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Rain will taper off overnight with lingering clouds in some areas Thursday morning before sunshine returns throughout the day. A pleasant pattern will take hold through the weekend ahead of returning rain and thunderstorms early next week.