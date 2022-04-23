SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekend will continue to bring us breezy and warm weather Sunday, but late Sunday night into Monday our next cold front will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms, and cooler weather for a few days.

If you have any outdoor plans Saturday evening we’ll have temperatures in the 70s between sunset and midnight, eventually falling into the mid and upper 60s by sunrise Sunday.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night

Sunday will be another breezy and warm day: We won’t see too many changes from Saturday to Sunday. We’ll wake up to a few clouds, eventually some sun will break through and warm us to highs in the low and mid-80s. Wind will be out of the southeast at 15 miles per hour, with gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour. For most areas, it will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy.

Forecast high temperatures Sunday

A cold front will be moving across Oklahoma and in our general direction for much of the day. We may see an occasional rain shower or thunderstorm mainly north of I-30. The chance to receive this rain during the day will be highest in McCurtain County in Oklahoma, but we could see some rain move into Little River, Sevier, and Hemspead counties as well. All other areas of the ArkLaTex have a relatively low (less than 30 percent) chance of seeing rain during daytime hours.

FutureCast

Rain and thunderstorms increase Sunday night into Monday: This slow-moving cold front will bring an increasing chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Thunderstorms may be ongoing for much of the night in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. By sunrise, the front will be located near Texarkana. The threat of severe weather is low, but an isolated severe storm capable of a damaging wind gust or large hail will be possible in the northern ArkLaTex during the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for the northern ArkLaTex. This means 1 or 2 severe storms are possible in the outlook area, but no widespread severe weather is expected.

Severe weather risk late Sunday into early Monday morning

Monday morning the storms will be moving into the I-20 corridor, with a low threat for any severe weather after sunrise. The SPC does not currently have any areas of the ArkLaTex in the severe weather outlook area Monday. Due to the slow movement of the front, we could have several hours of rain in all areas Monday, and this will bring widespread rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches throughout the ArkLaTex. Some of the forecast models are showing isolated amounts of 3 inches or more in some areas. While we don’t expect any widespread flash flooding issues, a few areas may deal with flooded roads and poor drainage areas during the day.

The rain will taper off in most places Monday evening into Monday night, but a few lingering showers or isolated storms may continue to impact the Toledo Bend region south of I-20 Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Cool and pleasant weather returns for several days: While this cold front will make for a messy Monday, it will bring cooler air and lower humidity to the ArkLaTex for several days next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday, in particular, will be enjoyable weather days, as we’ll see some sun return with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday, and near 80 again by Wednesday. The north breeze behind the front will keep humidity very low Monday evening through Wednesday.