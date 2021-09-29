Rain and thunderstorms likely each day through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather will really open us up for the chance of rain and thunderstorms today, and that will continue for the remainder of the week and into the weekend as well.

Most areas will begin the day overcast and mild with temperatures in the low 70s. The morning commute looks to be a dry one for most areas, but we are expecting rain and thunderstorms to develop by the mid to late morning, so take an umbrella if you have any outside plans today.

1-hour radar loop

There is some uncertainty as to the timing and extent of the rainfall over the next 24 hours. A large complex of storms will roll south of the ArkLaTex this morning bringing some heavy rain along the Texas and Louisiana coast. The outflow from these thunderstorms and an incoming area of low pressure should combine to trigger isolated to scattered storms across much of the region by the mid to late morning. As temperatures warm the coverage of rainfall will increase during the afternoon and evening. This won’t be a washout but you may have several periods of on and off rain throughout the day. It appears the highest chance for afternoon storms will be across Louisiana and Arkansas.

The expansive cloud cover and rain should give us a nice drop in high temperatures today. Forecast highs are in the low 80s in most areas, with humidity remaining high with a south breeze of 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Scattered to widespread rain will be possible each day through at least Saturday. Another area of low pressure moving in behind the system parked over us today will be what extends this wet weather through the weekend. This system will finally drive a cold front through the ArkLaTex late in the weekend which should begin to dry us out late Sunday into early next week.

The threat for severe weather looks low during this time period, but we can’t rule out a few storms bringing wind gusts high enough to cause some tree limbs to come down, but it shouldn’t be a major issue. Frequent lightning will be the main threat with any thunderstorms in the upcoming days.

Rainfall accumulations are still expected to average 1 to 2 inches in all areas through Sunday. There will be some areas that perhaps receiving 3 or more inches of rain, but spread out over 4 to 5 days we should avoid any flood threats, but all it takes is a few persistent storms in a short period of time to bring roadway flooding which is possible in some areas through the weekend.

This pattern will bring us some continued heat relief, as the warmest day on the 7-day forecast is 84 degrees. Highs look to stay in the low to mid-80s through the weekend and into early next week.