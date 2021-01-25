Rain and thunderstorms likely Monday morning, cooler air arrives tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSs) – A final round of rain and thunderstorms is on the way this morning before we enjoy calmer weather for much of the upcoming week.

A line of thunderstorms along an approaching cold front will move into the ArkLaTex around sunrise, and make slow and steady progress through the region through the morning and early afternoon.

Warm and humid air is in place ahead of the front, and a breezy south wind will keep us warm throughout the day. Because of the ‘warm sector’ that has developed, we are in a region that is favorable to see a thunderstorm or two that brings a high wind gust or large hail as the cold front moves in later this morning.

Futurecast shows the strongest storms moving into Red River/McCurtain counties just after sunrise. The line of storms will move east into Texarkana by mid-morning, and into Shreveport by the late morning or early afternoon. While the storms may not be severe in most areas, they will bring frequent lightning, brief heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Expect improving conditions this afternoon and perhaps some afternoon sunshine as well. Rainfall accumulations will likely be between a quarter and half-inch. Enough to wet the roadways but not cause any flash flooding concerns.

Despite the cold front, a breezy southwest wind will keep our temperatures running warm for January. This morning we are in the 60s and low 60s, and high temperatures will wind up in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. A southwest wind will gust over 20 miles per hour, with sustained speeds of 15 miles per hour throughout the day.

Monday forecast high temperatures

We will feel the cooler air arrive overnight as lows will drop into the 40s. Tuesday will be a comfortable day as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Another cold front will roll in late Tuesday into Wednesday. There won’t be much rain associated with this front, but it will bring another shot of cooler air. Highs will drop back to ‘near-average’ in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. We will have dry weather to wrap up the week Thursday and Friday.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be on the lookout for some rain Saturday, and hopefully dry weather Sunday.