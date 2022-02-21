SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The dry weather and drought conditions will receive some relief this week as there is a high chance for rain each day through Thursday. Not only will we see rain, but there are few windows for a brief shot of freezing rain and snow late this week as well.

Breezy and warm Monday: A warm front will be moving across the ArkLaTex this morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the morning with temperatures in the 50s at sunrise.

The chance for rain may decrease somewhat this afternoon, but we can’t rule out a few showers and isolated storms, especially in the northern ArkLaTex after 1 p.m.

If it’s not raining it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, humid, and warm with highs in the mid-70s. A south wind will be moving through at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with frequent gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Severe storms Monday night into Tuesday morning? A cold front will move across the northern edge of the ArkLaTex late tonight. The warm and humid air today will prime the atmosphere for a few strong to severe storms if the front can make it into the I-30 corridor. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ for severe weather north of I-30, this is where a damaging wind gust or an isolated tornado will be possible mainly between 9 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. A ‘Marginal Risk’ extends as far south as I-20, but it’s looking doubtful we’ll see storms in the Marginal Risk area tonight. The latest run of futurecast has pushed most of the storms slightly north of the ArkLaTex.

Severe weather outlook tonight

Futurecast 36 Hour Forecast

After sunrise Tuesday, the storms will shift east, but with the warm and muggy air in place, an isolated severe storm may be possible in Arkansas and Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center has these areas in the ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook Tuesday, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible. Most of the rain will wrap up by the early afternoon, but more rain is to follow Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe weather outlook tomorrow

More rain Wednesday and Thursday, freezing rain late Thursday? The cold front will stall across the ArkLaTex midweek, and this will lead to a continued chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday, with a deeper push of cold air coming in late Thursday. Midweek highs will range from the 40s north of I-30, to the 50s in all other areas.

At this point, it looks like there may be a brief window for rainfall to change into freezing rain near and north of I-30, but this is in doubt as the models have come in slightly warmer this morning. Any freezing rain threat will end early Friday as temperatures warm above freezing, and we may have a few lingering showers throughout the day.

Weekend rain: The active weather will continue into the weekend as it looks like a final push of rain will come in Saturday evening into Sunday morning. It’s a long way out, but if temperatures remain on the cold side we could see another window for freezing rain, and perhaps light snow during the time.

Rainfall accumulations this week will average 1 to 2 inches in all areas, with amounts over 3 inches possible across the northern ArkLaTex.

Rainfall potential through Sunday